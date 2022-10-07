James Dale "JD" Balcom

James, 66, passed away peacefully at home in Billings, MT Friday September 30. He fought a brave battle with cancer to the very end.

James was born in Washington, but grew up in Lewistown, MT. He joined the Army at 18 and was stationed in Colorado where he began a long and fulfilling career in welding and diesel mechanics. James was an avid outdoorsman. He never missed a good hunt or fishing trip. He also enjoyed woodworking, gardening, darts, and tinkering in the garage.

James is preceded in death by his parents James H. and Donna Balcom of Frenchtown, MT, his brother Neil of California, sister Leslie of Washington, and sister Vickie of Billings, MT. He is survived by his daughters Crystal (Huck) of Idaho, Jessica of Billings, MT and Samantha of Colorado, brother Don (Susan) of Wiboux, MT, sisters Gail and Vivian (Randy) of Billings, MT, 11 grandchildren, and countless nieces and nephews.

Cremation & Funeral Gallery has handled the Cremation. Services will be held at a later date in Missoula.