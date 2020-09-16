 Skip to main content
James David Arneson
James David Arneson

James Arneson

James Arneson passed peacefully in his sleep Sept. 3, 2020. He is survived by his beautiful sister Deb, his two son's and two daughter's. He will be missed.

