James DeCrescenzo "Deke"

James DeCrescenzo, known by "Deke" to his friends, passed away August 15 after a lengthy illness. James served in the U. S. Navy from 1965 to 1969. He was a Radio Operator on the ship Diachenko and was honorably discharged with a Vietnam Service Medal with two Bronze Stars. James attended Belknap College in New Hampshire after the Navy and in 1974 relocated to Montana where he's lived in Billings, Livingston, Bozeman and Butte.

James was a true artist and was an accomplished guitar player, songwriter and even did some sculpting. Every time someone visited, he had a new song he'd written and was eager to play and sing it. Creativity was his hallmark! James had an adventurous spirit and always seemed to be at the trendy concert or noteworthy social event of the time. That included attending the Woodstock Concert in 1969.

Jim is survived by his brother, John DeCrescenzo and sister in-law, Pat DeCrescenzo in California. Jim will be missed by his many friends. He had an uncanny ability to bond with everyone he met.

James will be interred at the Yellowstone National Cemetery in Laurel.