James Dennis Corbin

James Dennis Corbin, 73, of Miles City, passed away on July 26. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, July 30 at 2 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church in Miles City. To view the full obituary, visit www.dahlfuneralchapel.com.

