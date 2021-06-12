James Donald Herzog, (The Griz), 94, passed away at Son Heaven Assisted Living, in Helena, Montana on May 23, 2021. Jim was born in Miles City, MT. to Carl and Kathryn (Schmidt) Herzog on May 10, 1927. He grew up on the family farm with his parents, two sisters and one brother. After graduating from Custer County High School in 1945 his early work years included working for Miles City Electric where he began an apprenticeship in the electrical trade. He married Gertrude Hirsch in 1949 and they had a daughter, Marlys (Pixie), and a son, Donald (Donnie). In 1952 Jim was initiated into the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Union of which he was a proud member for 69 years. After he and Gertie divorced, Jim moved to Billings where he continued his career working as an electrician for more than 40 years. It was during his working years in Billings that he acquired his nickname 'THE GRIZ'. Jim was known to have little patience for staying on a job if he felt something wasn't being done exactly the way he thought it should be done. Even after his retirement in 1992 his trade nickname stayed with him. He was often only known as 'THE GRIZ' right up to the end of his life. Whenever he was asked 'How is it going?' or 'What have you been up to?' He would answer with a wry smirk, 'Oh, not much, just agitating and irritating whoever I can!' To fill his spare time over the years he owned several rental properties. This is how he met his second wife, Sharon (Holt) who he married in 1998. They had a property just outside of Laurel that was impeccably kept with a beautiful yard and huge garden. The same was true wherever they lived when they later moved back to Billings. In 2013 Jim and Sharon separated and Jim lived independently until moving to Helena in 2018. In Helena 'Grandpa Jim' was visited often by his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. He loved to tell 'work' stories and never forgot his adventures while traveling and working on a 'big job'. In early May he fell and broke his hip, never to recover. Grandpa Jim, is survived by his daughter, Marlys (Dan) Healy of Bozeman, and son, Donald (Patty), of Helena, four grandchildren, Jay Healy (Rose) of Moab, UT, Brad Herzog of Helena, Jennifer (Matt) Hoskins of Bozeman and Brooke (Kerry) Herzog-McClay of Boise, ID, and four great-grandchildren, Kellen (eight), Hayes (six), Peyson (four), and Vida (one). Jim also leaves behind his ex-wife, Sharon Herzog, and special friends, Jaylene Tennant and Dee Anna Edmisten. Jim was preceded in death by his parents, his brother Carl Jr., and his sisters, Juanita Kelly and Kathleen Anderson. Should you wish to honor Jim's life with a monetary memorial, please donate to the YWCA Gateway Shelter for women and children at 909 Wyoming Ave, Billings, MT. 59101. Cremation has taken place and no services are planned.