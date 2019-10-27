James Duncan Turner, age 70, of Shepherd, passed away on Oct. 22, 2019. He was born to Jack and Vivian Turner on Jan. 7, 1949.
Jim graduated from Billings West in 1967 and attended MSU. He worked as a TV cameraman for numerous NBC affiliates, including Q2 in Billings, Great Falls and KTAR in Phoenix — where he won many press awards. He worked for Waggoners Trucking, loved the outdoors and was a gifted craftsman and photographer.
He is survived by his two daughters, Jenyva Fox (Givan) and Alexa Hopes. His siblings include (the late) Jana Neal Stockton, Valerie Frazier (Don), Stephanie Reeverts (Steve), Greg Turner (Debbie), Jeff Turner (Lisa), Alison Michelotti, and John Turner (Christina).
Condolences may be made at www.michelottisawyers.com.
