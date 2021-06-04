 Skip to main content
James E. Edwards
James E. Edwards, 84, passed away on June 3, 2021, with his loved ones by his side. Jim was born in Starbuck, Minnesota on June 26, 1936, to Marion and Helen Edwards. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 12, 2021 at 11 a.m. at the First Baptist Church, Billings, Montana.

