James E. Hager

James E. Hager

James E. Hager, 79, of Cody, passed away peacefully on April 14 at Spirit Mountain Hospice surrounded by his loving family.

Memorial services will be held at Christ Episcopal Church in Cody on Friday, May 13 at 10 a.m. Memories and condolences can be sent on Jim's memorial page at www.BallardFH.com.

