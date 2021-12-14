 Skip to main content
James E. Lewis
James E. Lewis

LEWISTOWN — James E. Lewis, 88, passed away Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021. A Celebration of James' Life will be held at 2 p.m. at the Trade Center in Lewistown, MT on Dec. 27, 2021. An obituary will be shared when complete.

Arrangements are under the care of Creel Funeral Home. James' family and friends can share memories and condolences at www.creelfuneralhome.com.

