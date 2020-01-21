James E. Schock, 78, of Billings passed Jan. 17, 2020, with family by his side after a battle with cancer and Parkinson's. Jim was born in Billings on July 12, 1941, to Louis and Mary Schock. He graduated from Billings Senior High in 1959. He married Sandra Herren in 1963, had three children and later divorced.
Jimmy worked numerous jobs, including owning his own bar in the Heights called The Pub, and later he worked as a delivery driver for NAPA until retirement. Jim's passion was beer and classic cars. He owned several classic cars throughout his life. Some were quite memorable!
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers Donald and Richard (Marietta); and former wife Sandra.
He is survived by brothers Lawrence Schock, Robert (Sets) Schock and, Kenny (Joyce) Wanner; children Brett, Brenda (Jeff) Huffman, and Preston (Tracy); longtime partner Barb Mercer; grandkids Brendan, Cody (Kale), Michaela (Steffen); and great-grandchild Gabe.
Cremation has taken place and a memorial service will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 25, at Heights Family Funeral Home, 733 Wicks Ln. Please join us after the service for a celebration and have one final beer with Jim at the VFW 6774, 637 Anchor Ave. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Parkinson’s Association or to the VFW.
Heights Family Funeral Home is handling arrangements. To leave condolences for the family, please visit www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com under Our Families.
