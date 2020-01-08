James Earl Edwards, better known as Speed to family and friends, passed away peacefully at his home on Jan 3, 2020.
Speed was born Feb. 6, 1955 to E.B. (Red) and Ida Edwards. He grew up on the banks of Tullock Creek out on Sarpy and always considered it God’s country and his home. He grew up ranching and always knew that is what he was meant to do. As much as he loved ranching though, he loved his family and friends more. They were always his top priority. No matter what he was doing, he would drop everything if someone needed help.
Speed attended school in Hardin, graduating in 1973. It was during his senior year that he met Jeri Lynn and they were married the following year on June 11, 1974. Together they had four children, Justin, Jamie, Janna, and R.J. All four kids grew up helping to ride on cows, help with haying and work hard to get things done. He taught them values, to be loving, responsible, respectful, and make every day count.
Speed and Jeri Lynn celebrated 45 wonderful years of marriage this last summer. They celebrated this amazing milestone by renewing their vows in front of their family. He always said that the moment he saw her, he knew that they would spend the rest of their lives together. She is, was, and always will be the love of his life.
Speed is proceeded in death by his parents and three brothers, Donnie, Jerry and Bruce.
He is survived by his wife Jeri Lynn; sons, Justin (Candy) and R.J.; daughters, Jamie (James) Kehler and Janna Watson; eight grandchildren, Jordan (Andrew) Walck, Kodi (Alex) Edwards, Trevor Edwards, Brandon Kehler, Aubrie, Brooke and Rylee Watson and London; two great grandchildren, Tinsley and Brinlynn Walck. He is also survived by five brothers, John, Bill (Debbie), George (Kathy), Tom (Diane) and Ray (Marilyn) Edwards; two sisters, Carole (Harvey) Fox and Linda Edwards.
He was a wonderful husband, dad, grandpa and friend. He will be remembered and missed by everyone.
Memorial services will be held 2 PM Saturday in the Bullis Funeral Chapel, Private inurnment. Bullis Mortuary has been entrusted with the arrangements.
