Jim Slehofer, 78, was born in Billings, MT. He attended Garfield Elementary and Senior High School, graduating with the class of 1963. Jim served in the U.S. Army at Fort Hood, TX, from 1966-1968, and was a Deputy Sheriff with the Cascade County Sheriff's Department from 1979-1983. Jim was a licensed land surveyor, partnering with Duncan Soare to establish D. & J. Surveying.

Jim is survived by his wife, Kathy; sister, Veronica; sons Lee, Eric, and Brett Slehofer; grandchildren David, Joel, Theo, Tristin, Mason, and Ivy; and great-grandchildren Trinity, Vincent, and Eleanor, as well as extended family and friends.

Jim's life will be celebrated at a graveside service with military honors at Yellowstone National Cemetery in Laurel, MT, on Monday, July 3rd at 11:00 a.m. The full obituary is online at smithfuneralchapels.com.