James Frederick Erpenbach

James "Jim" Frederick Erpenbach, 82, of Billings peacefully passed at his home July 18, 2020, by the side of his wife Charlotte and his children. The obituary can be viewed at the Smith Funeral Home website www.smithfuneralchapels.com.

