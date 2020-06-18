James Fredrick Coburn, 17, went to be with our lord and savior Sunday morning. James passed with the love of his life Elena Nelson and their dogs Ace and Aspen. James was a wild one who was always up for anything and some adventure. He was born to Steve and Stef Coburn of Billings July 10, 2002. The youngest of four children he grew up tougher than any kid should. James was raised on his family ranch East of Billings that he dreamed of running someday. James grew up farming and ranching, wanting nothing more than the american dream. He found that with Elena and had very high hopes for the two of them. James was raised on the ranch with his brothers and sisters and learned the value of work hard, play harder.