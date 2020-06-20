James Fredrick Coburn, 17, went to be with our lord and savior Sunday morning. James passed with the love of his life Elena Nelson and their dogs Ace and Aspen. James was a wild one who was always up for anything and some adventure. He was born to Steve and Stef Coburn of Billings July 10, 2002. The youngest of four children he grew up tougher than any kid should. James was raised on his family ranch East of Billings that he dreamed of running someday. James grew up farming and ranching, wanting nothing more than the american dream. He found that with Elena and had very high hopes for the two of them. James was raised on the ranch with his brothers and sisters and learned the value of work hard, play harder.
James was preceded in death by his grandmother JoAnn Coburn and grandfather Fred Henke. He is survived by Grandfather Lyndon (MaryAnn) Coburn, Grandmother's Jinger Henke, Michelle Smith, Father Steven (Annette) Coburn, Mother Stef Coburn (Brent), Brother's Casey Coburn, Christopher Coburn (Casey), Sister's Shelby Coburn, Whitney Hove (Tyler), and Niece Hayden Hove. Along with numerous Aunts, Uncles, Greats Aunts and Uncles, and too many cousins and friends to put in here.
Service will be held on Monday June 22, 2020, 11 a.m. at Smith West, 304 34th St W, Billings. Please visit smithfuneralchapels.com.
