James G. Finnerty was born May 19, 1945 to James and Elizabeth (Isabelle) Finnerty, and was greeted with love into eternity on Oct, 5, 2021. Jim was raised on a farm in Columbia Cross Roads, Pennsylvania and graduated from Troy High School in 1964.

Jim joined the Navy and became a skilled swimmer and lifeguard. In his words, “I had no choice but to sink or swim!” Later, he went to South Dakota and earned a B.S. in Business Administration and Accounting. He learned many different approaches to being a good businessman, though some tactics were hilarious and resourceful.

Jim's next adventure landed him in Billings where he met and fell in love with Mary Szillat. They married on Leap Day in 1976. Jim and Mary owned and operated Finn's Employment Services until their retirement. The two also were a part of the Aspen Townhomes in Red Lodge, MT. He later turned a hobby into a career selling various items outside his Grand Avenue office.