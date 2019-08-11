A beautiful soul left this world on July 23, 2019, too soon and with so much more to give and receive. He will be missed deeply by his family and his many friends and colleagues.
James was born on May 23, 1977, in Portland, Oregon. In 1980 the family moved to Montana and made their home in Shepherd. James attended elementary and junior high school in Shepherd and graduated from Billings West High in 1996. After graduation he attended MSU-Bozeman, earning a Bachelors degree in Sociology. While balancing his careers over the years he served 13 years with MSU Law Enforcement, retiring as Det. Sargeant. In 2015, James accepted a position with the Office of Institutional Equality as a Title IX Investigator. He continued his education earning a Masters Degree in Public Administration and for the past two years was pursuing his PhD in Adult Higher Education Administration. He loved Bozeman and all it had to offer and ‘grew’ his life and family there for the past 23 years.
James is leaving behind his wife and ‘soulmate,’ Daisy-Zell Sletten; daughter and best ‘buddy’ Willow Zell-Sletten; his mother, Norma Jimenez-Sletten; his sister, Charlsie Sletten; his sister's daughter and his niece, Rylie Sletten-Garriott(Billings); his aunt, Jane Jimenez (Washington); stepsister, Jessica Daniels (Florida); stepbrother, Jon-Paul Sletten (Washington); father, Charles Sletten (Washington), and his extended Zell and Sletten families.
James had many interests and hobbies; everything was worth reading, doing and exploring or debating ... whether a physical or mental challenge, he was all in. James and his wife were running and hiking ‘partners,’ participating in many marathons across the state and amazing hiking adventures over the years. But above all family came first — time at home, walks and play at the park, or gatherings with family and friends ... but many vacations, backpacking treks, and road trip adventures were not an uncommon way to experience and share all that this world had to offer his family.
A celebration of James' life will be on August 17, 2019, on the MSU-Bozeman Campus, Strand Union Ballroom building. An early gathering at 10 a.m., ‘Celebration of Life’ at 11 a.m. followed by a reception from 12 p.m. - 2 p.m. Bring your memories ... bring your stories ... we would love, and need, to hear them all. 💝
To share online condolences with the families and view the extended obituary visit: www.dokkennelson.com
Provided by Dokken-Nelson Funeral Services
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.