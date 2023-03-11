James Gary Koch, of Billings, peacefully passed away on March 6.

Born in Billings in 1949, Jim attended Huntley Project School until a move took his family to California. He graduated from Montclair High School in 1967. He went on to study at college a bit before enlisting in the Army to serve in Vietnam.

While always a Montana native at heart, Jim spent a little over 20 years residing in Oregon (1987 to 2007), where he honed his skills as a craftsman and carpenter. Owning his own construction business, Jim left many projects behind for future generations to enjoy. After moving back to Montana, he retired and spent his time devoted to the VFW Post 1634, where he enjoyed serving drinks and serving as Commander for several years. Jim didn't speak much about his service in Vietnam, but there is no doubt the impact his service had on his life. His love for Corvettes was known by all, at one point enjoying a collection of three.

Jim had great love for his two daughters: Melissa (Travis) and Lynn (Jason), and especially his four granddaughters and two great grandsons. Jim was a man of few words, but if you knew him, you liked him. He was a hard worker, easy to smile, and always willing to lend a hand.

He joins his sister Carol and parents John and Mary Ellen in heaven. He leaves behind siblings: Joyce, Leo, Phil (Joyce), Robert (Ann), Ronald (Mary), Stan, and Nancy (Eugene).

Celebration of Jim's life will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 14, at St. Bernard's Parish, 226 Wicks Lane, Billings. Jim's final resting place is the Yellowstone National Cemetery in Laurel.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Montana Veterans Fund.

Condolences may be made at www.michelottisawyers.com.