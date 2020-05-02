James George French

James's great joy in life was playing with big sister, Klaire, and little brother, Frank. Klaire, ever the big sister, could get James to play house, do projects, build cities, play match and even do schoolwork together. Frankie and James brought out one another's silly, rough-and-tumble sides. Their boyish laughter could be heard throughout the house and yard. Klaire, James and Frank ended most days running, jumping and wrestling in the basement while we chased them around trying to put on their pajamas.

On the morning of April 25, 2020, James passed from this life to the next due to unexpected complications of lissencephaly. While we are all deeply saddened by James's passing, we are confident that he is with His loving Father in heaven. We look forward to the day we will meet him there.

James is survived by parents, Kris and Lindsey French; sister Klaire (8) and brother Frank (3); grandparents Frank and Kordelia French of Plentywood; grandmother Judy Smith, of Billings; uncle and aunt Nathan and Angie French, and their children, Ryan (16), Laura (14), Megan (11) and Abby (11) of St. Cloud, Minnesota; and uncle Brian Smith of Billings. James was preceded in death by his grandfather, Bob Smith. James will also be remembered and cherished by numerous extended family members, friends of the French family, Pediatric Therapy Clinic, Billings Christian School and Faith Chapel.