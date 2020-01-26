{{featured_button_text}}

LIVINGSTON — James Gordon 'Doc' Allison, M.D., 88, of Livingston, Montana, passed away quietly of natural causes on Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020. A celebration of his life will be held on Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the Holbrook Methodist Church in Livingston. To view the obituary and share condolences, visit: www.Franzen-Davis.com.

