James H. Jarrett died Dec. 17, 2020 in Bozeman from complications of Alzheimer's Disease at age 79. Jim and his good friend Scot are now walking all the dogs of heaven.

Jim was born Aug. 3, 1941, to Amos and Margaret (Lawer) Jarrett in Riverton, Wyoming. They then moved to Denver and on to Billings by the time he was 5. Jim attained the rank of Eagle Scout. He graduated from Billings Senior High School in 1959 and attended Montana State College (now University), completing a PhD in Chemical Engineering in 1968. During the year (1964) of his broken leg from a skiing accident, he met a cute waitress, Marcia, at Colonel's Restaurant. They were married June 8, 1968 – the day before their graduation – at Soldier's Chapel in Gallatin Canyon.

Jim's entire professional career was with Battelle, Pacific Northwest National Laboratory in Richland, Washington. He and Marcia completed a 3-year assignment to the Department of Energy in Washington DC 1998-2001. Jim worked on many projects at Battelle, some of which included food irradiation, population studies, nuclear waste disposal and helping the Russians control their nuclear materials. These projects took him throughout the world, landing him in remote parts of Russia for a week/month for three years.