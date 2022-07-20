 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
James Hazlett Seward

James Hazlett Seward, 83, died peacefully after an extended illness following COVID. He is survived by his wife, Mana Lesman Seward and will be missed by all who knew him. Memorial Service, Aug. 5th 2 p.m. at Crossroads Baptist Church, 30 Maier Rd, Lockwood

