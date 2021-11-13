June 15, 1932 - Oct. 28, 2021
Eighty-nine years of righteous living. James was a comprehensive man in his element with all the encompassing, enduring qualities that would render most anyone ineffable. He was a doting father, a loving husband, and an all -round engaging neighbor and friend, for everyone that had the pleasure of making his acquaintance.
James Henry Sindelar was preceded in death by his parents Charles and Mildred Sindelar, two brothers - Dover and Bob, and sister Lois. He is survived by his devoted wife Virginia and three daughters - Jurret, Donnette, and Lisa, four grandchildren - James and Decker Roberts, DC and Tenika Capouch, and two grandchildren.
James led a humble life with a gentle spirit of a true frontier man of honor in his business and affairs. He was quite modest about his kindness as well. James will be sorely missed by all the lives that touched and left an indelible impression on.
Private service will be held at Dover Park in the Spring of 2022 followed by a reception open to everyone.
Please see Dahl website for a full account of James' life.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.