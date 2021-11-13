June 15, 1932 - Oct. 28, 2021

Eighty-nine years of righteous living. James was a comprehensive man in his element with all the encompassing, enduring qualities that would render most anyone ineffable. He was a doting father, a loving husband, and an all -round engaging neighbor and friend, for everyone that had the pleasure of making his acquaintance.

James Henry Sindelar was preceded in death by his parents Charles and Mildred Sindelar, two brothers - Dover and Bob, and sister Lois. He is survived by his devoted wife Virginia and three daughters - Jurret, Donnette, and Lisa, four grandchildren - James and Decker Roberts, DC and Tenika Capouch, and two grandchildren.

James led a humble life with a gentle spirit of a true frontier man of honor in his business and affairs. He was quite modest about his kindness as well. James will be sorely missed by all the lives that touched and left an indelible impression on.

Private service will be held at Dover Park in the Spring of 2022 followed by a reception open to everyone.

Please see Dahl website for a full account of James' life.