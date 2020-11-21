James Henry Trythall

Jim retired from the bowling and pharma businesses in 2004. Retirement allowed Jim and Linda time to travel, spend quality time with their daughter Jeanette and grandchildren Kyle and Laurel and to just spend time together. Jim's favorite hobby was hunting. He enjoyed many years of hunting whitetails and antelope on the Kornemann's ranch with his longtime best friend, Dan Smoke. Their friendship was the best part of the hunt. Jim also loved pheasant hunting with his golden retrievers. He had the opportunity to hunt in many states, South America, and Mexico, but his most unique hunt was pheasant hunting while in the Army in Korea on the DMZ between North and South Korea with his friend Lieutenant Colonel Bang of the ROK (Republic of Korea) army. You know you're a serious pheasant hunter when you do it in a combat zone! Their hunts included the English Setter bird dog, and several of the colonel's troops, who provided security as they hunted. Afterwards, the hunters enjoyed Korean foods, as well as wines. Jim enjoyed skiing, mostly at Red Lodge Mountain and Bridger Bowl. He was fortunate enough to make six trips to British Columbia to helicopter ski in the best powder on earth. Jim's volunteer life included 20 years on the finance council at Saint Thomas the Apostle Church, and an even longer period as a collection counter. Jim also served along with his good friend, Gary P. Smith on the board of the Billings Rod and Gun Club.