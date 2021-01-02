 Skip to main content
James Hilton (Jim) Kinsey
James Hilton (Jim) Kinsey

May 18, 1940 to Dec. 10, 2020

Jim Kinsey was born in Los Angeles and grew up in the Maryland suburbs of Washington, D.C. He married Nancy Kinsey (nee. Carnes) in 1966. The family, with their three children, lived in various cities around the country, finally settling in Missoula and later in Park City, Montana. Jim is survived by his wife, Nancy Ellen, and three children: James Michael, (Bobbie Jean); Albert William; Kelly Lynne; and adopted daughter, Heather Michelle. Jim is also survived by ten grandchildren and three great granddaughters. Full obituary at www.cfgbillings.com.

