James Hilton (Jim) Kinsey

May 18, 1940 to Dec. 10, 2020
Jim Kinsey was born in Los Angeles and grew up in the Maryland suburbs of Washington, D.C. He married Nancy Kinsey (nee. Carnes) in 1966. The family, with their three children, lived in various cities around the country, finally settling in Missoula and later in Park City, Montana. Jim is survived by his wife, Nancy Ellen, and three children: James Michael, (Bobbie Jean); Albert William; Kelly Lynne; and adopted daughter, Heather Michelle. Jim is also survived by ten grandchildren and three great granddaughters. Full obituary at www.cfgbillings.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.