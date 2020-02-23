James Irving McDowel

James (Jim) Irving ‘Doc’ McDowell, cowboy, rancher, sportsman, and professor, Silesia (Joliet), Montana, died from cancer at home on Feb. 13, 2020. He was born April 7, 1936, to Dot and Mabry McDowell in Livingston. The family moved in 1941 to Silesia, Montana, and then in 1947 to the ranch on Bluewater, east of Bridger. He met and married his wife, Roberta, in 1956, in Ft. Collins, Colorado.

He graduated in 1954 from Bridger High School and went on to earn a Bachelor’s degree in Animal Husbandry from Colorado State University in Ft. Collins in 1958. He then earned a Master’s degree from Oregon State University in Corvallis in 1960 and a PhD from Oklahoma State University in Stillwater in 1963, both in Agricultural Economics.

In 1963, he accepted a teaching position at North Dakota State University in Fargo. He moved to Billings, Montana, in 1965 to teach at Rocky Mountain College, where he retired in 2011 after 45 years, and then continued to serve as professor emeritus.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 762-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In 1978, the family moved to Worden. Then, in 1983, he bought and moved the family to the family ranch in Silesia, where he raised quarter horses, fixed fences, and gardened.