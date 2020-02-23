James Irving McDowel

James (Jim) Irving ‘Doc’ McDowell, cowboy, rancher, sportsman, and professor, Silesia (Joliet), Montana, died from cancer at home on Feb. 13, 2020. He was born April 7, 1936, to Dot and Mabry McDowell in Livingston. The family moved in 1941 to Silesia, Montana, and then in 1947 to the ranch on Bluewater, east of Bridger. He met and married his wife, Roberta, in 1956, in Ft. Collins, Colorado.
He graduated in 1954 from Bridger High School and went on to earn a Bachelor’s degree in Animal Husbandry from Colorado State University in Ft. Collins in 1958. He then earned a Master’s degree from Oregon State University in Corvallis in 1960 and a PhD from Oklahoma State University in Stillwater in 1963, both in Agricultural Economics.
In 1963, he accepted a teaching position at North Dakota State University in Fargo. He moved to Billings, Montana, in 1965 to teach at Rocky Mountain College, where he retired in 2011 after 45 years, and then continued to serve as professor emeritus.
In 1978, the family moved to Worden. Then, in 1983, he bought and moved the family to the family ranch in Silesia, where he raised quarter horses, fixed fences, and gardened.
He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Roberta, and children Jess, Carrie, Leonard Matthew, and John and 4 grandchildren. He is also survived by brother and sisters, Mary Blain, Peggy Klein, and Sam McDowell. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Inurnment will be on Feb. 28, at 1:30 p.m. at Rockvale Cemetery near the family ranch. A memorial service will be held on Feb. 29 at Losekamp Hall on Rocky Mountain College, Billings at 11 a.m., with reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the Doc McDowell Business Scholarship Fund, in care of Rocky Mountain College, Billings, MT.
Arrangements are being handled by Smith Funeral Home in Laurel, MT.
