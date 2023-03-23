James Irvin Burton
LAUREL — James Irvin Burton was born July 25, 1935, and passed away March 1h, 2023. Funeral services will be held March 27th at 11:00 a.m. at the Veteran's Cemetery in Laurel, MT. Jim is survived by his wife Eileen and daughter and son in law Brandy and James Tarantino.
Memorials may be made to Riverstone Health Hospice or the charity of one's choice.
