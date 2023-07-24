With heavy hearts and profound sadness, we announce the peaceful passing of our beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend on Friday, July 21, 2023, his and Donna's 61st wedding anniversary. He passed peacefully at their home, surrounded by love and cherished memories in Billings, Montana.

Dr. James Joseph Sullivan Junior was born on Wednesday, April 3, 1940, in Anaconda, Montana. He was the son of James and Cecelia and brother to Connie McKinley, Patricia Higgins and Kathryn Devitt. He spent his early years in Anaconda, filled with curiosity and a thirst for knowledge. From a young age, he displayed a remarkable determination and an unwavering spirit, traits that proved useful in Jim's relentless pursuit in the love of his life, Donna. Jim would use his charm and wit in his love letters, dating back to 1957 and eventually winning her hand in 1962, marrying in Anaconda. They proceeded to have four wonderful children (Jim Sullivan III, Nancy Iverson, Julie Winkler and Danny Sullivan), 10 grandchildren and (soon-to-be) 10 great-grandchildren.

Professionally, Dr. Sullivan, DDS accomplished many great feats. After graduating from Carroll College, he spent three years attending St. Louis University School of Dentistry. After graduation, he pursued a career in Dentistry, where he first volunteered for service in the U.S. Navy and spent four years as a naval dentist. During his service, he deployed to Southeast Asia on the USS Bryce Canyon. His dedication and commitment led to numerous achievements and adoration from his patients. His passion for excellence and his ability to overcome challenges made him a respected figure in his field and loved by many.

Despite Jim's choice of his career, he was a lover of cinnamon rolls and had an insatiable sweet tooth. His grandchildren knew they could always find the best treats and root beer barrels in his bedside table. His love for his family knew no bounds and he took great joy in spending time with Donna, always kindly obliging to pictures together with her, their children, grandchildren and extended family. He was known for his storytelling and his anecdotes would captivate listeners, leaving them both entertained and enlightened. His infectious smile and laughter while telling stories and jokes often brought himself and others to tears. Family gatherings were always filled with laughter, love, and cherished memories that will be treasured forever.

In his spare time, Jim believed in giving back to the community and was involved in various charitable initiatives, touching the lives of many in need. He was a man of strong Catholic faith, belonging to St. Thomas Parish in Billings. He was also a part of the American Dental Association, 9th District Dental Society, Knights of Columbus and Yellowstone Country Club.

Jim was a lifelong learner, always eager to explore new places through travel and embrace challenges. He was an avid reader and connoisseur of crossword puzzles. He had a keen interest in the outdoor sports of fishing, golf and hunting, which brought him immense joy and enriched the lives and relationships of those around him.

Throughout his life, Jim was a devoted family man, a caring friend and an inspiration to all who had the privilege of knowing him. He was a man of principles, humility and kindness, leaving a lasting impact on everyone he encountered. He had a unique ability to light up any room with his infectious smile and genuine warmth. Although he could be a man of few words, they were carefully chosen and always impactful. Dr. James Sullivan Jr. leaves behind a legacy of love, compassion, and wisdom. He will forever be missed and remembered by those whose lives he touched. Though he may no longer be physically present, his spirit and the lessons he imparted will continue to guide and inspire us.

A vigil will be at 6 p.m. Thursday, July 27, at Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary, 1001 Alderson Ave. The funeral mass to honor and celebrate the life of Dr. James Sullivan Jr. will be at 10 a.m. Friday, July 28, at St. Thomas the Apostle Church, 2055 Woody Drive, with a gravesite viewing and reception to follow. Family and friends are invited to pay their respects and bid farewell to a remarkable man who left an undeniable mark on this world.

We extend our deepest gratitude to everyone for their love and support during this difficult time. May we find solace in knowing that our beloved husband/father/papa/friend has found eternal peace and is watching over us from above.

Rest in peace, dear Jim. You will forever remain in our hearts.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in memory of Jim Sullivan to: c/o Georgetown Lake Volunteer Fire Dept., 100 Fire Lane, Anaconda, MT 59711.