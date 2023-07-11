James J. Widdicombe, born March 9, 1956 to James A. Widdicombe and Jean (JoAnn) Biever Widdicombe died June 25, 2023.

Jim grew up in Livingston and Shawmut Montana and graduated from Harlowton High School in 1974.

Jim worked as a boiler maker at Colstrip before going to college in California. He earned a BS degree in Physics from the University of California at Irvine.

Jim's mother predeceased him when he was 9 years old. He was very close to his uncle Dick Biever. His father predeceased him as well.

Jim married Linda Hickman in 1987. They made their home in Bozeman and Harlowton. They had no children.

Jim is survived by his wife Linda Hickman, brother Steve (Sammi) Widdicombe, Nate, Matt, Jarett and Sister Sheila Norsby (Doug), Zach.

No memorial service is planned at this time per his wishes. There will be a gathering for friends and family at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Wheatland Memorial Hospital Foundation; Counterpoint in Livingston Mt and the Stafford Animal Shelter in Livingston Mt.