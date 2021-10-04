James 'Jim' A. Smith, 92, of Sheridan passed away Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, at Sheridan Memorial Hospital surrounded by his family. A Graveside service will be held at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021, at the Sheridan Municipal Cemetery in the Juniper Heights section with Pastor Scott Lee officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to, the Food Group, PO Box 6702, Sheridan, WY 82801 or Bethesda Worship Center, 5135 Coffeen Ave., Sheridan, WY 82801. Online condolences may be made to www.sheridanfuneral.com. Arrangements are under the care of Sheridan Funeral Home.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.