James “Jim” Allen Grosskop, 69 of Huntley, Montana, died on Jan. 29, 2022 at his home on the farm. He was born on Aug. 26, 1952, in Billings Montana to Harold & Lou “Madeline” Grosskop

He graduated from Billings West High School in 1970, attended MSU Bozeman and studied Ag Business/Economics. From 1972-1974 he was in the Peace Corp in Nepal working on the “Farm Seed Project.” Jim worked as a loan officer at Yellowstone Bank for 17 years. He then worked for Hulcher Services as a laborer on a train wrecking crew. On this job he made some life-long friends, who he viewed as family and shared many great adventures with them on the job.

Jim is survived by his son: Levi/Allison Grosskop, grandson Jim, granddaughter Jane, son Matt Grosskop and his sister Marilyn Zorger-Hillegas and her husband, Andy Hillegas

Per my dad's wishes, no services will be held. Cremation will take place and his ashes will be spread by his family at a later date.

I would like to thank all of his friends and friends of our family that over his life-time spent time with him. Even though he was a very independent person, I know he really valued these friendships.