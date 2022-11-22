James "Jim" Axel Nelson, 77, of Billings, passed away on Nov. 20, at his home. He was born on June 12, 1945, in Sidney, to Henrietta (Peterson) and Harold Nelson.

Jim served in the Sidney Volunteer Fire Department from 1971 to 1991. He worked 20 years as a real estate broker for Beagle Properties until he retired in 2012. He helped with the Gleason Haralson Foundation to finance, design and build the second of nine holes at the Sidney Country Club that opened in 1999.

He loved golfing at the Sidney Country Club, working out with his friends at Granite Fitness, talking to neighbors, mowing the lawn, watching football (mostly Tom Brady), and he loved watching golf.

He was preceded in death by his father, Harold James “Bud” Nelson, and his mother, Henrietta “Hank” Nelson; a baby daughter; and a baby grandson, Bailey Nelson, son of Mitch and Lisa Nelson.

Jim is survived by his wife, Sharon Nelson of Billings; son, Mitch Nelson and wife, Lisa of Grafton, North Dakota; son, Jeff Nelson of Sheridan, Wyoming; son, Dean Nelson of Billings; sisters: Lynn Felker of Beaverton, Oregon, Kay Williams of Orting, Washington, and Jan Greenwood of Boise, Idaho; grandson, Brandon Nelson and wife, Britany of St. Thomas, North Dakota; granddaughter, Breanna Nelson of Grand Forks, North Dakota, and fiancé, Ryan Lee of Fargo, North Dakota; grandson, Logan Nelson of Grand Forks; grandsons: Colby Nelson, Brady Nelson and C.J. Boudin of Grafton; and great-grandson, Leo Nelson of St. Thomas, North Dakota, and great-granddaughter, Aria Nelson of St. Thomas.

Memorial Mass will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 25, at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church, 2055 Woody Drive. Interment will be in Yellowstone Valley Memorial Park.

