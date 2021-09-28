 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
James 'Jim' Baker
0 entries

James 'Jim' Baker

  • 0

James “Jim” Baker, age 80, of Billings, formerly of Glendive, passed away in Billings on Sept. 25, 2021. He was born July 12, 1941 in Grand Forks, ND.

Cremation has taken place and a celebration of life is scheduled for Sat. Oct. 2, 1-3 p.m. at the Casa Village Community Room.

Please visit www.cfgbillings.com to read a full obituary and leave condolences for the family.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News