James “Jim” Baker, age 80, of Billings, formerly of Glendive, passed away in Billings on Sept. 25, 2021. He was born July 12, 1941 in Grand Forks, ND.

Cremation has taken place and a celebration of life is scheduled for Sat. Oct. 2, 1-3 p.m. at the Casa Village Community Room.

Please visit www.cfgbillings.com to read a full obituary and leave condolences for the family.