James ‘Jim' Bice, 78, of Billings passed away on Thursday, Sept 17, 2020. Jim was the loving husband to Dee and wonderful dad to Troy, Lisa and Shannon. He was the proud owner and operator of AA Transmission in Billings for 42 years. He will be very much missed by everyone who knew him. Place of gathering will be 1234 Columbine Dr., Billings, MT 59105 on Friday, Oct. 2, 2020 from 2 to 5 pm. Masks optional. To view full obituary visit www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com/obituaries.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.