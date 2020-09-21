 Skip to main content
James ‘Jim' Bice, 78, of Billings passed away on Thursday, Sept 17, 2020. Jim was the loving husband to Dee and wonderful dad to Troy, Lisa and Shannon. He was the proud owner and operator of AA Transmission in Billings for 42 years. He will be very much missed by everyone who knew him. Place of gathering will be 1234 Columbine Dr., Billings, MT 59105 on Friday, Oct. 2, 2020 from 2 to 5 pm. Masks optional. To view full obituary visit www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com/obituaries.

