James ‘Jim' Dahle Sr.
James ‘Jim' Dahle Sr. passed away on Dec. 5, 2020 surrounded by his family, ending a courageous battle with Pancreatic Cancer. Viewing services will be in Forsyth at Stevenson & Sons, Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020, from 2-6 p.m. and grave side services, Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the Dahle Family Cemetery, Muddy Creek, MT. Stevenson and Sons Funeral Home have been entrusted with the arrangements. To read the full obituary, visit our website at www.stevensonandsons.com. The family would like to ask his friends and family to bring their branding irons to the grave side services to brand his casket cover. We ask that all attending follow the COVID-19 guidelines; masks, and social distancing.
