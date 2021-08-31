James 'Jim' Edmund Tallman

Jim often entertained his family and others with true tales of his childhood animals - Smokey the Crow, Oscar the Cat, the four skunks . . .especially the skunks, and more - as well as animal imitations. What a delight to his grandchildren and great-grandchildren! Cars were important to Jim and over the years he owned hundreds of vehicles, including antique cars and trucks and even an Amphicar. Jim was also a gatherer of information, including little known facts. In their growing-up years, he bought encyclopedias and books of knowledge for his children and also had files of articles and tidbits of information. If watching a movie or hearing historical or other information, he would consult his sources to verify and to learn more. He loved orchestras, big band music, Christian hymns and he remembered words and stories behind the songs.