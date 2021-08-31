James 'Jim' Edmund Tallman, age 92, went to be with his Lord on August 28, 2021.
James 'Jim' Edmund Tallman was born June 3, 1929 in Aberdeen, South Dakota to Had and Martha Tallman. He was the youngest of three sons. 'Jimmie' was a very responsible and respectful boy and thoroughly enjoyed hunting and fishing. He raised chickens, always had odd jobs, and later worked long hours during the war years as he attended high school.
Jim met the love of his life, Lois Storkel, on a blind date. Jim and Lois were married on April 21, 1949. They had been married 70 years when Lois died in 2019.
Jim and Lois spent their early years with Jim's family grain elevator painting business. When in his late twenties he started his career as an insurance salesman. The couple raised their five children – Michelle, Corrine, Laurie, Wendy, and Craig - in Wibaux and Glendive. The family made many wonderful memories with grandparents, aunts and uncles and cousins, family trips, camping, boating, and riding their horse and pony. Twenty-three years ago Jim and Lois moved to Billings, where Jim was living when he died. Early in their marriage, Lois and then Jim came to know Jesus as Lord and Savior. Loving and serving Him was priority in their lives.
Jim was very active in his church as a Sunday School teacher. He was passionate about helping children and is still remembered for his puppet stories and talks. Jim filled many pulpits in Eastern Montana as stand-in preacher. He was a Gideon, sharing the gospel and giving people opportunity to provide Bibles for others, was active in Child Evangelism, and a speaker for Christian Women's Clubs. While very entertaining and engaging, his talks always shared the message of the Good News of Jesus' love and his heart's desire was to encourage others in their faith.
Jim often entertained his family and others with true tales of his childhood animals - Smokey the Crow, Oscar the Cat, the four skunks . . .especially the skunks, and more - as well as animal imitations. What a delight to his grandchildren and great-grandchildren! Cars were important to Jim and over the years he owned hundreds of vehicles, including antique cars and trucks and even an Amphicar. Jim was also a gatherer of information, including little known facts. In their growing-up years, he bought encyclopedias and books of knowledge for his children and also had files of articles and tidbits of information. If watching a movie or hearing historical or other information, he would consult his sources to verify and to learn more. He loved orchestras, big band music, Christian hymns and he remembered words and stories behind the songs.
Jim was Lois' number one fan, encourager and promoter. The Tallman children's recollection is of parents who were very affectionate, holding hands, complimenting each other and praying together. From early on Jim and Lois would sing love songs together, especially when traveling. Regarding his wife, Jim often referred to himself as a 'love-sick puppy'. There was no question that Jim adored his wife and family.
In his years as a salesman Jim provided well for his family and excelled in his work, winning numerous awards. While interacting and entertaining others came naturally, he preferred being mostly with his family when away from work. Jim's priorities were clearly his faith, his wife, family and extended family and friends.
Jim was preceded in death by his wife, Lois; his parents; his son, Craig; his parents-in-law, Herman and Hildur Storkel; and his brothers Hank Tallman and Clint Tallman.
Jim is survived by daughters: Michelle (Rollin) Brask; Corrine (Greg) Cross; Laurie (Mark) Dillard; Wendy (Dean) Dubinsky; fourteen grandchildren, twenty-five great grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild; numerous nieces and nephews and many friends. Jim's love for the Lord is reflected in the lives of his family and many others whose lives he touched.
A Celebration of Life service will be held Friday, Sept. 3, at 3 p.m. at Smith Downtown Chapel, 925 South 27th Street in Billings.
Condolences may be shared with the family at smithfuneralchapels.com. In lieu of flowers, consider donating to one of Jim's favorite organizations – the Gideons or Child Evangelism.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.