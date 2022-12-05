James "Jim" Edward Larson, 72, of Billings, Montana passed away Friday, December 2, at his home due to health complications.
Jim is survived by his three sons, Paul, Nathan, and Jeremy (Ashton), and his grandson Alec. He is preceded in death by his fellow soldiers in the Vietnam War, his parents Blanche and Rudolph; and his wife of 36 years Sharon, whom he mourned greatly.
Services at American Lutheran Church. Full Obituary at: dahlfuneralchapel.com.
