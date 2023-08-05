James (Jim) Franklin Blaylock passed away from natural causes on June 27, 2023. He was born on September 2, 1939, in Royer Springs, TN where he experienced an adventurous life with a large family. Jim was a joy to be around and was a natural prankster. He is dearly loved by his family and friends and will be missed. He served in the Vietnam war as a Sargent in the Army. After the war, Jim moved to Chicago where he made his famous hot sauce for his catering truck. His journey brought him to Billings, where he enjoyed being a businessman involved in auto sales and the catering truck industry. We can only imagine the rejoicing in his heavenly reunion with those who have passed on before him. Especially his son, Chase and brother, Sonny.
It is without a doubt that the three of them are enjoying many adventures fishing, racing cars, and other shenanigans.
He is survived by his daughter Audry (Bo) Bourne, former wife Bernadette Blaylock, siblings Charlie, Thomas, Donald, Dee (Judy), Martha (Lindsey), Betty, Rosie, Sarah (Willie), many nieces, nephews, and extended family.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 4:00PM in the private Banquet Room at the Red Door on Saturday, August 12, 2023. All family and friends are welcome to attend.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.