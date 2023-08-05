James (Jim) Franklin Blaylock passed away from natural causes on June 27, 2023. He was born on September 2, 1939, in Royer Springs, TN where he experienced an adventurous life with a large family. Jim was a joy to be around and was a natural prankster. He is dearly loved by his family and friends and will be missed. He served in the Vietnam war as a Sargent in the Army. After the war, Jim moved to Chicago where he made his famous hot sauce for his catering truck. His journey brought him to Billings, where he enjoyed being a businessman involved in auto sales and the catering truck industry. We can only imagine the rejoicing in his heavenly reunion with those who have passed on before him. Especially his son, Chase and brother, Sonny.