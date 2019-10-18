{{featured_button_text}}

James ‘Jim’ Karls, oldest of 8 children, was born Nov. 12, 1951 to Theresa and Donald Karls.  He died Oct. 13, 2019 in a drowning accident on the Yellowstone River near Billings.  He was a man of strong virtue, lasting character and one who cares greatly for his family.  His absence leaves an unfillable void for his family and will be greatly missed by his wife, Kathy; children, Jesse, Jason (Sarah), Jacque (Bryan) Kosmann, Joshua and Jolene (Jonny) Wood; grandchildren, Gavin, Emma, Oliver, Grayson, Thane, Martha and Finley; as well as other family members and friends.

Vigil service 6 pm Fri. at Dahl Funeral Chapel. Memorial Mass 10 am., Sat. St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church. For more flavorful memories and full obituary please visit www.dahlfuneralchapel.com

