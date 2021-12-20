James 'Jim' Leroy Meader

Dad built his own home in Billings in 1960 and lived in it until he moved to Tendernest Assisted Living in July 2021. He loved attending all of his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren's events, and was their biggest fan. He was always available to lend a helping hand whenever anyone needed one. He felt a strong sense of duty to his family and friends, and was a hardworking man who could be counted on. He thoroughly enjoyed his hunting and fishing trips with his sons-in-law and grandsons. His laughter, love, special wisdom and carpentry skills will be sorely missed by all who knew him and loved him.