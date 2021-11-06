James 'Jim' Lynn Everard

Jesus welcomed James Lynn “Jim” Everard, Sr. of Billings, into His presence on August 22, 2021.

Jim was born in Hettinger, N.D., to Wilfred and Arline Everard, reared in Missoula since 1936. He is a graduate of the University of Montana (1959), and an Army Veteran of the Korean War (53 - 55).

Jim was a faithful follower of Jesus and a member of Billings Parkhill Church since 2012. Jim worked for Husky Oil, Cody, WY (1959 - 1984). For Flying J 1984 - 1988. Jim retired in 1999 from the City of Everett, in WA.

Jim is survived by his wife, Carolyn; his former wife, Pat of Spokane, WA; their children: Bryan (Cheryl) of Spokane; Terry (Alison) of Sundance, WY; Lynn (Leslee) of Missoula; Scott (Sherri) of Hamilton, MT; and Janice (Chad) Clark of Spokane; four granddaughters, six grandsons; seven great-granddaughters.

Celebration of Life will be held on his 89th birthday, Nov. 10, 2021 at 10 a.m. at Parkhill Church, 1707 Parkhill Dr in Billings.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Parkhill Church, or Glacier Bible Camp c/o: Montana Ministry Network, 2147 Overland Ave, Suite 100, Billings, MT 59102.