James (Jim) Randall Hodgson

Jim Hodgson was born in Grand Forks, ND on August 21, 1956 and passed away in Burley, ID on October 9, at the age of 66. He was the oldest child of Jim and Helen Hodgson, who moved their family to Billings, MT in 1962. Jim received Holy Baptism and later Confirmation in the Lutheran faith.

Jim was a complex individual – highly intelligent complemented by a witty sense of humor, engagingly charismatic, and uniquely creative both artistically and musically. He lived a fiercely independent life and was drawn to the outdoors. Favorite pastimes in his early years included hunting, fishing, camping, backpacking and other adventures, which led to the achievement of earning his Eagle Scout Badge. Avid reading satisfied some of Jim's curiosity about the world. He graduated from Billings West High School in 1974 and attended the University of Montana and Colorado Institute of Art.

Jim's restless spirit enticed him to live and work in various cities including Denver, Los Angeles, San Diego, San Francisco, San Jose, Homer, AK, Billings, Las Vegas and Reno. Following a diabetic seizure in 2009 which resulted in a traumatic brain injury, Jim was no longer able to live independently. His last 13 years were spent residing at Mini Cassia Care Center in Burley, ID, where he filled his days by reading, watching sports and classic movies on TV, and doing artwork.

Jim was preceded in death by both sets of grandparents, Frank and Mae Hodgson and Robert and Hulda Dahl; an infant niece, Brooke Hodgson; and his longtime partner, Laurie Voelker. Jim is survived by his parents, his sister Jeanne (Leo) Barsanti and their son Parker, all of Billings; and his brother John (Nani) Hodgson and their daughters Courtney and Summer, of Katy, TX.

In honoring Jim's wishes, cremation has taken place and no formal services were held.