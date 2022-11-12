James "Jim" Richard Orler, Jr., 80, of Billings, Montana, passed away peacefully at home on October 31. As he liked to tell everyone, he was born on Cinco de Mayo in 1942, the 4th child of a coal miner, James R. Orler, and Lena Longo. Jim was born and raised in Red Lodge, Montana, and was proud of his Italian heritage and roots in the close-knit community. His upbringing fostered a lifelong love of the Beartooth Mountains and all the adventures this mountain range offered throughout his lifetime. He shared his knowledge and his "version" of history of the mountain lakes with anyone who would listen, or much as dare accompany him on a back country tour. His favorite trips were with his children, friends and grandchildren to Slide Rock Lake, Lower Aero Lake and Lake Abundance, but his absolute favorite place in the world was Cooke City. Jim met his future bride Delores "Dee" Horner nearby his beloved mountain town in Silver Gate the summer of 1964, and they married two years later at Holy Rosary Church in Billings.

Jim was an avid outdoorsman who spent countless hours camping with his kids, four-wheeling, hunting, and fishing but these activities were mostly an excuse to be in the wilderness with friends telling jokes and having a few beers around the campfire.

Jim loved sports and played basketball while attending Billings Central Catholic High School where he graduated in 1960. Shortly thereafter he joined the Army Reserves assigned to the Artillery Division, an accomplishment dear to his heart.

Jim made a career for himself as a traveling electronic salesman for Whirlpool, RCA and Pioneer products in the height of the CB radio craze. He went by the handle "Montana Snake" - a nickname personal to him, and those who knew Jim will say it suited his unique character.

Jim was an active member of St. Bernard Catholic Church and the Knights of Columbus. He was a man of many trades and found a great deal of joy simply hanging out in his garage tinkering with his Jeep. Jim was a go-to fix it man who was always willing to offer his solicited or unsolicited advice and never hesitated to lend a helping hand whether it be for a school activity or installing car stereos for the neighborhood kids.

Jim leaves behind his wife, Dee; children and grandchildren: Lisa (Curt) Wyss, Jack and Hudson; Mark (Beth) Orler, James, Ava and Charles; and Stephanie (Justin) Bigart, Wren; and brother, John Orler. He is preceded in death by his parents James R. and Lena Orler, sisters Elvera "Cookie" Bean and Dorothy Hudak.

Vigil to be held at Dahl Funeral Chapel Monday, November 14 at 6:30 p.m. Mass of Creation will be at St. Bernard Catholic Church Tuesday, November 15 at 11 a.m.