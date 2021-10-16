James 'Jim' Robert Ruland

Jim was raised in Ballantine, MT, and spent most of his life hanging out in the “Project.” He was always known as a hard worker, and he got his first job working as a ranch hand at age 14. Jim got his GED through Huntley Project High School and went on to join the Navy during the Vietnam War Era in 1962. He was an Airman and was stationed at the Naval Air Station in Whidbey Island, Washington. Serving on an aircraft carrier, he was a member of Heavy Attack Squadron Four. Jim was awarded the Good Conduct Medal and transferred to the Naval Reserve in 1964. He served there until 1966. He was a proud veteran that served his country well.