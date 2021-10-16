James "Jim" Robert Ruland was born on Sept. 9, 1941, to Andy and Lucille (Morris) Ruland in Fort Morgan, Colorado.
Jim was raised in Ballantine, MT, and spent most of his life hanging out in the “Project.” He was always known as a hard worker, and he got his first job working as a ranch hand at age 14. Jim got his GED through Huntley Project High School and went on to join the Navy during the Vietnam War Era in 1962. He was an Airman and was stationed at the Naval Air Station in Whidbey Island, Washington. Serving on an aircraft carrier, he was a member of Heavy Attack Squadron Four. Jim was awarded the Good Conduct Medal and transferred to the Naval Reserve in 1964. He served there until 1966. He was a proud veteran that served his country well.
Jim was friend of Bill W. and a huge advocate and member of AA. He owned and operated Jim's Painting and Septic Service and spent 30 plus years driving his self proclaimed “Turd Hearse.” He was a gracious landlord and a faithful poop pumper. He was never too busy to help out a friend in need. In 2004, Jim started dating Jo Larson, and they became inseparable for the next 16 years.
Jim died at St. Vincent Hospital on March 9, 2020, after a short illness that was complicated by his COPD. The family would like to thank the staff at St. V's and RiverStone Hospice for their wonderful care in Jim's last days.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents, Andy and Lucille; and his siblings, Shirley, William “Suggs,” Charlie “Chuck,” Andrew, Wade, and Steve.
He leaves behind his daughters, Jeanette (Matt) Uland, and Jan Lenington; his grandchildren, Ella and Ian Uland; his special friend, Jo Larson; and many nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, Oct. 23, at 1 p.m. at Smith's Downtown Chapel.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.