James 'Jim' Rowe
James 'Jim' Rowe

James 'Jim' Rowe

On Dec. 13, 2021 our beloved James (Jim) Rowe passed into the loving arms of our Lord Jesus.

Per his wishes cremation has taken place with a memorial to be held sometime this summer in Culbertson Montana. His full obituary may be found at www.dahlfuneralchapel.com.

