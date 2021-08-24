James 'Jim' Roy Duke, 83, of Laurel, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, at Billings Clinic, with his family by his side.

Jim was born on May 26, 1938, in Phoenix, Arizona, the oldest of three children.

In his early teenage years, he adventured out on his own from California to Edgar, Montana, to live with his grandparents. He met his lifelong sweetheart, Aggie Gerber, while attending Edgar High School. Upon graduating from high school in May of 1956, Jim joined the United States Navy. Jim and Aggie were married on Dec. 21, 1956. Once honorably discharged, Jim and Aggie resided in San Diego, where he was employed by Litton Industries, then Stanford University, where he played an instrumental role in developing the computer mouse we use today.

Jim and Aggie, along with their three children, returned to Billings, where he was employed at Northwest Pipe before starting his own business, Montana Seals and Packing in 1977. A few of Jim's favorite hobbies were training Labrador retrievers and riding his Harley Davidsons. Jim competed with a few of his dogs in competitions and, riding Harleys, took Jim and Aggie all across the country, even to Australia.