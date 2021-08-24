James 'Jim' Roy Duke, 83, of Laurel, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, at Billings Clinic, with his family by his side.
Jim was born on May 26, 1938, in Phoenix, Arizona, the oldest of three children.
In his early teenage years, he adventured out on his own from California to Edgar, Montana, to live with his grandparents. He met his lifelong sweetheart, Aggie Gerber, while attending Edgar High School. Upon graduating from high school in May of 1956, Jim joined the United States Navy. Jim and Aggie were married on Dec. 21, 1956. Once honorably discharged, Jim and Aggie resided in San Diego, where he was employed by Litton Industries, then Stanford University, where he played an instrumental role in developing the computer mouse we use today.
Jim and Aggie, along with their three children, returned to Billings, where he was employed at Northwest Pipe before starting his own business, Montana Seals and Packing in 1977. A few of Jim's favorite hobbies were training Labrador retrievers and riding his Harley Davidsons. Jim competed with a few of his dogs in competitions and, riding Harleys, took Jim and Aggie all across the country, even to Australia.
Jim is preceded in death by his parents and daughter, Janiece Duke. He is survived by his loving wife, Aggie, of 64 years; children Charles (Tanya) Duke and Becky Piseno, both of Billings; his grandchildren, Bryon Piseno, Lindsey (Nate) Romain, Tyler Duke, Andrea (Ben) Bushnell, Kyle (Alesha) Duke; and eight great-grandchildren; along with his two loyal dogs, Penny and BeauBeau. He is also survived by his two sisters, Pam St Martin and Sharon Nelson of California.
Jim, I will love you always and forever.— Aggie
In lieu of flowers, the family encourages donations to a charity of one's choice. Jim would have loved to see donations in his name at Animal Shelters, as he was an animal lover.
There will be a viewing for Jim from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 25, at Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary, located at 1001 Alderson Ave.
Jim's funeral will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 26, at New Life Church, located at 3950 Temple Place, Billings MT 59102. His burial will be Thursday afternoon at Rockvale Cemetery (US Highway 310) at 2 p.m. with a luncheon to follow.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.