James ‘Jim' S. Ricci
James ‘Jim' S. Ricci, a longtime resident of Livingston, went to heaven on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020 surrounded by his loved ones. A mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 25, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 39 View Vista Dr. Livingston, MT. Masks are required. Graveside committal and burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery. The service will be live streamed at www.facebook.com/Livingstonstmarys.
Franzen-Davis Funeral Home and Crematory has been entrusted with arrangements. To view the obituary and share condolences, visit: www.Franzen-Davis.com.
