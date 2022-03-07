James “Jim” “Shamus” Lawrence Krivec, of Billings, went to be with the Lord Thursday March 3, after an unexpected cardiac arrest. He was surrounded by family and close friends, having a good time. For the full obituary, please visit Michelotti-Sawyers' website at www.michelottisawyers.com.
Jim is survived by his wife of 26 years, Janet; his daughter, Lauren, and his son, Jonathan all of Billings; his brothers, Patrick Krivec, Thomas (Judy) Krivec, Michael (Diane) Krivec, all of Billings; sister Margaret (Stan) Daugherty of Midland, Texas; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Memorials may be made in Jim's name to St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church, St. Vincent Healthcare Foundation, or a charity of one's choice.
A Wake Service will be at 7 p.m. Thursday March 10, at Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary, 1001 Alderson Ave. Mass of Christian burial will be at 10 a.m. Friday March 11, at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church, 2055 Woody Drive, followed by a reception at Yellowstone Country Club.
