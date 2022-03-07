 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
James 'Jim' 'Shamus' Lawrence Krivec

James “Jim” “Shamus” Lawrence Krivec, of Billings, went to be with the Lord Thursday March 3, after an unexpected cardiac arrest. He was surrounded by family and close friends, having a good time. For the full obituary, please visit Michelotti-Sawyers' website at www.michelottisawyers.com.

Jim is survived by his wife of 26 years, Janet; his daughter, Lauren, and his son, Jonathan all of Billings; his brothers, Patrick Krivec, Thomas (Judy) Krivec, Michael (Diane) Krivec, all of Billings; sister Margaret (Stan) Daugherty of Midland, Texas; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Memorials may be made in Jim's name to St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church, St. Vincent Healthcare Foundation, or a charity of one's choice.

A Wake Service will be at 7 p.m. Thursday March 10, at Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary, 1001 Alderson Ave. Mass of Christian burial will be at 10 a.m. Friday March 11, at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church, 2055 Woody Drive, followed by a reception at Yellowstone Country Club.

