James (Jim) Vincent Sheffield, of Cody, WY, was born Dec. 9, 1924 in Marshall, MN to Thomas and Nita (Peffer) Sheffield and passed at 97 years old in his sleep on Jan. 14, 2022.

He grew up in Cut Bank and Browning, Montana with his older sister Jean, and younger siblings John, Joan and Joyce. Jim lied about his age so he could get a driver's license to drive oil field trucks at an early age; he was 12. His father taught him and his brother to be an electrician before they graduated high school. After Pearl Harbor in 1941 he traveled to Butte to enlist in the Navy, but they would not take him. However, the Army drafted him and sent him to ASTP school right after graduation.

He served in Europe in the 44th Infantry as a Sergeant during WWII, earning a Good Conduct Medal and TWO Purple Hearts. He was discharged on the Japanese Armistice, and he promptly enrolled at Montana State College. In three years he earned a BS degree in Chemical Engineering, graduating in 1948. During that time he met his wife to be Anne Amelia Booher, better known as Mitzi. They were married for 74 ½ years.