Funeral services for James "Jim" Wentz, 76, of Billings, MT formerly of Fairview, MT are at 11 a.m. on Sat., Oct. 29, at the Zion Lutheran Church in Fairview with Pastor Tim O'Shields officiating. Military Honors will be provided by the American Legion Post #114 of Fairview, MT. Visitation will be on Fri., Oct. 28, from 2-5 p.m. at the Fulkerson-Stevenson Memorial Chapel in Sidney and one hour before services at the church. Fulkerson-Stevenson Funeral Home of Sidney is caring for the family. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to any Veterans Organization of one's choice. Remembrances, condolences, and pictures may be shared with the family at www.fulkersons.com.
